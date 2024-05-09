Waterloo Lead Heads | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo Lead Heads youth shooting squad. The Lead Heads competed May 4-5 in the Southern Illinois Youth Sport Shooting Association Tournament at the Rend Lake shooting complex. The varsity squad placed first with a score of 459 out of 500. Pictured, from left, are Samuel Krebel, Eli Johanning, Gavin Kloth, Maliha Kloth and Noah Goeddel Johanning placed second as an individual in Class B with a 97 out of 100. He also placed first in Class C doubles with a 90 out of 100. Goeddel placed first in Class C with a 99 out of 100.