Columbia begins superintendent search

The Columbia School Board hired the Illinois Association of School Boards to assist in a search for its next superintendent, with one caveat.

This marked the first tangible step the board has taken to replace current superintendent Gina Segobiano, who plans to retire at the end of this school year.

Before hiring IASB, former Waterloo school superintendent Jim Helton, who is now an IASB executive search consultant, explained the search process to the board.

“We have a very high retention rate, and we believe that retention rate comes from the process that we have,” Helton said. “It’s very extensive…”

