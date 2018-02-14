Columbia American Legion bar has new look

From recognizing veterans on national holidays to simply promoting patriotism in every sense of the word, the Columbia American Legion has been a strong presence in the community.

Many frequent the local hall for banquet events and to enjoy a few drinks in the bar and lounge area at the entrance to the facility. They do so with the knowledge they are supporting a prosperous and well-meaning organization.

With so many coming in to the establishment, the need has grown to maintain quality service and a welcoming atmosphere. Hence the recent work to renovate the bar and lounge.

Renovations that began during the holidays and were completed this month consisted of putting up fresh drywall behind the bar, redoing the bar itself, laying new tile on the floor around the bar and adding new taps. The lounge was renovated to include a new ceiling and LED lights.

"Over time, things wear out. They become dated and it becomes costly to maintain," Columbia American Legion Commander Greg Smith explained. "So we decided it was better to do a complete makeover…

