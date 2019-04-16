Coleman case carries on

Christopher Coleman

The Christopher Coleman case took another step toward concluding Tuesday afternoon, but it will go on for at least one more stage.

Judge Stephen McGlynn ruled during an evidentiary hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse that metadata attached to the backs of four photographs showing Coleman and his mistress, Tara Lintz, was not extraneous. Therefore, it could not be considered prejudicial and did not violate Coleman’s constitutional rights.

“I’m convinced, having read the transcript (of the trial)….and listening to testimony of witnesses today that these exhibits were admitted as is,” McGlynn said of the photos with metadata on the back. “Therefore, I don’t believe it was extraneous.”

The process will continue, however, because McGlynn decided he wanted a second evidentiary hearing on the matter of Coleman having ineffective counsel. That hearing will focus on why the counsel failed to object to the inclusion of the metadata and why it did not develop an argument regarding fingerprint evidence on a window at the Coleman home in Columbia and on a DVR faceplate found along the side of the highway.

“At the end of this, we want to assure the public that justice prevailed,” McGlynn said. “I have a duty to make sure that this is resolved once and for all in a fair and just way.”

The date of that stage three hearing will be announced at a later date. It will most likely be in June or July, but the lawyers on the case and McGlynn first need a conference to determine a date.

Coleman, who is serving concurrent life sentences in a Wisconsin prison following the May 5, 2009 murders of his wife and two sons, was present at Tuesday’s hearing.

Read more in the April 17 edition of the Republic-Times… To subscribe, click here.