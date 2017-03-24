 Cole Juelfs | Athlete of the Week - Republic-Times | News

Cole Juelfs | Athlete of the Week

By on March 24, 2017 at 4:18 pm

Cole Juelfs

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Valmeyer High School baseball player Cole Juelfs.

The junior shortstop/pitcher is hitting .636 (14-for-22) and is 1-0 on the mound this spring with a 3.00 ERA for the 4-2 Pirates.

Juelfs went 4-for-5 with three RBIs in Monday’s 12-2 win over Wood River.


