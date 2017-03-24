Cole Juelfs | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Valmeyer High School baseball player Cole Juelfs.

The junior shortstop/pitcher is hitting .636 (14-for-22) and is 1-0 on the mound this spring with a 3.00 ERA for the 4-2 Pirates.

Juelfs went 4-for-5 with three RBIs in Monday’s 12-2 win over Wood River.