CMS edges WJHS on buzzer beater

In a rivalry junior high hoops matchup for the ages, the Columbia Middle School eighth grade boys topped Waterloo Junior High School in the Cahokia Conference championship game Thursday at WJHS with a basket at the buzzer.

The game was tight the entire second half, with a packed house at WJHS looking on in nervous excitement.

Waterloo tied the game at 41-41 with 12 seconds remaining and after nearly losing possession, Columbia inbounded the ball with just two seconds left on the clock.

The Eagles got the ball to Jonah James, who sank the game-winning shot to give Columbia a 44-41 victory.

Columbia finished its season at 18-1 and the conference title. Waterloo ended its season at 15-4.

“Being a Waterloo grad and actually winning this tournament as a player at Waterloo made this game so special,” CMS head coach Jon Wehrenberg told the Republic-Times. “I have so much respect for Matt Mason and the Waterloo program. They are first class…>>>

Read the rest of this story in the January 18 issue of the Republic-Times. If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.