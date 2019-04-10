Churchgoers visit Holy Land

A group comprised of many Monroe County residents recently visited some of the most significant sites in the Christian faith.

Led by Senior Pastor Matt Heck of LifechurchX and Lead Pastor Darrell Jones of Hope Christian Church, 24 people traveled to Israel to see many of the famous places mentioned in the Bible.

“It’s a life-changing experience,” Heck said of the trip. “I really feel like every Christian, at some point in their life, should make an effort to try to go. I believe it adds a deeper understanding of the Bible and the Holy Scriptures in a way that nothing else has done for me.”

This trip, which took place March 5-14, is the second time Heck has visited the Holy Land. In 2017, he and members of his congregation joined a larger group of people who were touring the region through Noseworthy Travel Services, a Christian group tour operator.

That first experience convinced Heck he needed to lead his own tour through the agency to give Monroe County residents an opportunity to go.

“The experience going the first time as a pastor was so impactful for me,” he said. “It added a level of illumination to the Bible. It caused the Bible and the Scriptures to come alive in an even more powerful way than they ever have before.”

To read the full article, pick up the April 10, 2019 newspaper. To subscribe, click here.