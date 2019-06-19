CHS Volleyball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia High School volleyball squad, which recently took first place in the Roxana Summer Tournament. The Eagles are coached by Elysia Sepich and will try to improve on last fall’s 20-17-1 campaign.

Republic-Times The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.