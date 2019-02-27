CHS swimmer medals at state

Columbia High School junior Carter Nelson won two medals at the IHSA state swim meet at New Trier High School over the weekend.

Competing in his third straight state swim meet, Nelson placed sixth in the 100-yard freestyle final and placed ninth in the 50-yard freestyle final on Saturday.

He advanced to Saturday’s final by virtue of strong showings in both events in the Friday preliminaries.

“I did well, just not as well as I wanted to,” Nelson said about his performance at state. “I have yet to swim a best time at the state meet. I know it’s not a meet I taper for, but my expectations are always to swim a best time.”

Nelson said this year’s experience at state was special because he was able to advance past Friday’s preliminary round.

“I made finals for the first time and I was a little more comfortable since I was familiar with the pool,” he said.

Nelson posted times of 20.99 seconds in the prelims and 21.00 seconds in the final for the 50-yard freestyle…>>>

