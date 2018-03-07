CHS students hailed as heroes

Three Columbia High School students were out on the golf course at Norwood Hills Country Club in St. Louis on an unseasonably warm January day when they heard the noise.

Tyler Nelson and Ben Williams work at the club and had invited their friend, Bryce Vogt, out for a game of golf. Little did they know it would put them in a position to come to the aid of complete strangers.

“I was going to get my ball. It was just the second hole, and I heard a loud noise and looked and saw the cars and smoke,” Bryce said. “I ran over to see what was going on. I thought it was just a fender-bender.”

According to a crash report released by the Country Club Hills (Mo.) Police Department, which handled the accident, emergency personnel responded to a three-vehicle crash at 3:11 p.m. Jan. 27 on Lucas and Hunt Road at Eunice Avenue.

The three teens had made it over before emergency personnel responded to the scene.

“We just stood down there to see what happened, and then a guy ran over saying people needed help,” Ben said.

Not a single person in the group showed hesitation.

“They were yelling they needed help to get out. Tyler went down and we followed,” Bryce said…>>>

