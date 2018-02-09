CHS Freshman-Sophomore Basketball | Team of the Week

The Eagles recently won the Sparta Torrence Freshman-Sophomore Tournament on a buzzer-beater by Jacob O’Connor to secure the title for the Eagles. The CHS freshman hoopsters are 15-1 on the season. (submitted photo)

