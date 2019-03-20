CHS Flight Crew helps students soar

Pictured are all the members of the Columbia High School Flight Crew. They are, front row, from left, Grace Grant, Emily Sheble, Katie Lantsberger and Taylor Ratajczyk; back row: Jordan Giovanetti, Jonathan Whelan, Greg Rudock and Luke Schult.

Pictured are Emily Sheble and Grace Grant with a blanket their class customized using their new heat press and Cricut.

The Columbia High School Flight Crew program has been active for three years, and it recently expanded its options for students.

Flight Crew, which is designed to teach students in the special education program soft and vocational skills, recently started customizing clothing using a heat press and Cricut, volunteering at the Hope Christian Church Food Pantry and volunteering at a new venture from House of Neighborly Service.

Those new projects all share a common goal with the program.

“The end goal is to make (students) as independent as possible once they leave,” said Chelsea Adair, a cross-categorical and transitional teacher at CHS.

That first area of growth has been used in the already operational Flight Crew Spirit Wear Store, which sells school merchandise.

Students have used the heat press and Cricut, a home die-cutting machine, to create two custom shirts and a blanket.

Adair said those additions serve multiple purposes…

Read more in the March 20, 2019, issue.

If you don’t already receive the Republic-Times newspaper in your mailbox, click here or call 939-3814 to subscribe.

Or consider joining a growing number of readers who receive their news electronically. To view a free demo of the online R-T, click here.

Subscribe to the full-color online edition of the Republic-Times, which is delivered to your inbox every Wednesday by lunchtime and can be accessed anywhere, from any electronic device, for just $28 a year, by clicking here or calling 939-3814.