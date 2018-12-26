Christmas Eve crash near Columbia
By Republic-Times
on December 25, 2018 at 9:47 am
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department responded about 7 p.m. Christmas Eve to a three-vehicle crash on Route 3 at FF Road with a minor injury.
Police said one person was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.
