Christmas cheer for Camryn

As the carolers approached, tears welled up in the eyes of Lindsay Coughlin while her husband, Adam, wiped tears from his own eyes.

That was the scene Sunday afternoon as hundreds of community members gathered to surprise the Coughlin family with a special holiday parade.

“It was emotional,” Adam said of the event. “I had no idea. I know that the folks who organized it went to great lengths to keep it a secret from us and they definitely succeeded.”

The parade was primarily for Adam and Lindsay’s son, Camryn.

Late last year, the 8-year-old was diagnosed with adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare genetic disorder that destroys the protective sheath surrounding the nerve cells that allow people to think and to control their muscles.

There is no known cure for the disease, but the family was able to get a bone marrow transplant from Adam to attempt to stop the progression of the disease.

The type of transplant Camryn received was risky, but the Coughlins were part of a clinical trial that made it safer.

Even so, about two months ago the family learned the transplant was unsuccessful.

“Unfortunately, it didn’t get to where it needs to go fast enough and the disease is still progressing,” Adam said.

Camryn is now on palliative care. A typical timetable for the fatal disease’s progression is 2-5 years.

So, to help lift the Coughlin family’s spirits, local first responders, friends, teachers and more threw a surprise parade.

Read the rest of the story in the December 19, 2018, newspaper.

If you don’t already receive the Republic-Times newspaper in your mailbox, click here or call 939-3814 to subscribe.

Or consider joining a growing number of readers who receive their news electronically. To view a free demo of the online R-T, click here.

Subscribe to the full-color online edition of the Republic-Times, which is delivered to your inbox every Wednesday by lunchtime and can be accessed anywhere, from any electronic device, for just $25 a year, by clicking here or calling 939-3814.