Chelsea Hooker | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Valmeyer High School softball standout Chelsea Hooker. The senior catcher led the Pirates in hitting this season with a .511 batting average and .596 on base percentage to go along with five triples and 16 runs. She finished her high school career with 111 total hits. Hooker will play softball at Quincy University next season.

