Character counts at Eagleview Elementary

April Becherer began her journey as Eagleview Elementary School assistant principal in 2015 with the goal to enhance the relationship between the school and the surrounding community.

Beginning this past fall, she found a way to do just that, visiting the homes of some of Eagleview’s most exemplary students. These home visits serve as a way to celebrate student achievements in character building and also allow Becherer to interact with the community.

“I like to go to everyone so I can build that relationship,” Becherer told the Republic-Times.

Once a month, Becherer visits 13 students at home to present them with an award.

Teachers from each homeroom select the student they want to receive the award, then Becherer surprises them with a character yard sign…>>>

Read the rest of this story and view more photos in the March 1 issue of the Republic-Times. If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.