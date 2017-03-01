 Character counts at Eagleview Elementary - Republic-Times | News

Character counts at Eagleview Elementary

March 1, 2017

At left, Eagleview Elementary assistant principal April Becherer hammers in the character yard sign as, from left, Keiran, sister Harper and parents Colleen and Greg Schloemann watch with pride. (Sean McGowan photo)

April Becherer began her journey as Eagleview Elementary School assistant principal in 2015 with the goal to enhance the relationship between the school and the surrounding community.

Beginning this past fall, she found a way to do just that, visiting the homes of some of Eagleview’s most exemplary students. These home visits serve as a way to celebrate student achievements in character building and also allow Becherer to interact with the community.

“I like to go to everyone so I can build that relationship,” Becherer told the Republic-Times.

Once a month, Becherer visits 13 students at home to present them with an award.

Teachers from each homeroom select the student they want to receive the award, then Becherer surprises them with a character yard sign…>>>

