Changes to recycling coming to county

Recycling is one of the easiest things that can be done on a daily basis to “save the environment.”

It’s not even necessary to leave the house to make an impact.

But changes to recycling from an unlikely source are about to effect most Monroe County households.

“About a year ago we paid $12 to $15 a ton for curbside recycling,” said Reliable Sanitation owner Tim Scheibe. “This summer, it jumped to the $65-70 range. In September it was $79 a ton.

“We’ve been absorbing that additional cost,” he added.

At the time the U.S. began lodging tariffs against China, the nation was importing as much as 90 percent of all U.S. co-mingled, or mixed curbside, recycling.

After the U.S. tariffs took effect, China changed its regulations. Instead of accepting recycling with contaminants in the double digit percentile, they dropped to accepting recycling with no more than 5 percent contaminants.

“This just could not be done without a lot of different, extra costs involved,” Scheibe said…>>>

