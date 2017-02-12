CFD assists with large brush fire near Sauget

The Columbia Fire Department assisted several departments in battling a large brush fire Sunday afternoon behind the chemical plant in Sauget, which spread from the area of Route 3 and Falling Springs Road all the way to Eighth Street in East St. Louis.

Several acres were damaged in the blaze, including a vacant home and multiple small sheds. Blustery winds contributed to the spread of the fire, which took most of the afternoon to get under control.

Columbia responded along with the Sauget, Cahokia, East St. Louis, Prairie du Pont, Camp Jackson, Washington Park and Millstadt fire departments.