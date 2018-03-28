CEO students pitch business ideas to local sharks

At the Monroe County CEO’s first “Shark Tank” event last Wednesday in the Waterloo High School auditorium, four “sharks” carefully weighed the merits of the various pitches students made.

The 11 CEO students each gave a presentation on their entrepreneurial ideas and took questions from the sharks at the end.

Sharks included venture capitalist and business owner Brian Estes, Stubborn German Brewing owner Tammy Rahn, social media strategist Bethany Prange, and Jacob Childerson, vice president of data operations at Label Insight.

The event was similar in format to the TV series of the same name but did not include the drama associated with reality TV. Additionally, the purpose of the event was not for the sharks to decide whether to invest on the spot, as is the goal of entrepreneurs featured on the show.

A myriad of ideas ranged from helping retirees find employment to connecting local farmers to consumers. At least one presentation featured a demonstration, as the audience watched several students perform a team-building exercise.

The task required the students to continually disconnect and reconnect PVC pipes in order to move a ball through the pipes to a table at the end of the stage. At one point, the ball dropped out of the pipe, but the students picked it up and refocused on the goal…>>>

