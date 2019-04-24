Caring for Confirmation

On Saturday, when most people her age would be preparing to spend time with their families on Easter, 13-year-old Katie Williams was traveling around St. Louis looking for homeless people to help.

Chaperoned by her father and grandfather, Katie delivered 12 Easter “care” baskets to the first dozen homeless individuals she encountered.

“At first, I was kind of nervous,” the Waterloo Junior High School student recalled. “But when I started meeting them, I realized they were probably more nervous than I was. After the first person, I felt a lot better and a lot more comfortable walking up to them and being friendly with them… They were all so nice. It was a great experience.”

