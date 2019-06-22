Car strikes home, 3 injured

This photo shows damage at 16 Eagle Lake Drive after a car struck the residence early Saturday morning.

A car struck a residence in a Columbia subdivision early Saturday morning, resulting in three injuries.

The male driver of the 2019 Tesla, Alexander P. Grier, 21, of Arnold, Mo., was airlifted by medical helicopter to Saint Louis University Hospital for treatment of a head injury. Two occupants of the car, Garrett C. St. John, 21, of Columbia and Joseph R. Ambrose, 21, of Barnhart, Mo., were both transported to St. Louis hospitals by ambulance.

Police said the car belonged to St. John but was being driven by Grier.

The crash occurred about 12:30 a.m. at 16 Eagle Lake Drive, which is located off Steppig Road south of Columbia.

The Columbia Fire Department used the Jaws of Life to extricate Grier following the crash. Initial reports indicate the Tesla missed a curve in the roadway and struck the right front corner of the large residence.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the crash.