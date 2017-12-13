Candidates file for 2018 elections

The slate of candidates running for state, federal and local offices has finally taken shape following last week’s deadline to file for the 2018 elections.

State offices

Illinoisans will see a heavily contested race for governor in the March 20 primary, with six Democratic candidates and two Republican candidates including incumbent Bruce Rauner.

Democratic candidates are JB Pritzker of Chicago, Chris Kennedy of Kenilworth, State Sen. Daniel Biss of Evanston, Bob Daiber of Marine, Tio Hardiman of Calumet City and Robert Marshall of Burr Ridge.

Rauner’s Republican challenger in the primary will be State Rep. Jeanne Ives of Wheaton. Rauner was elected governor in 2014.

Pritzker is a billionaire entrepreneur and investor. He inherited his wealth from his father, Donald, who managed and developed the Hyatt Hotels chain. Chris Kennedy is the son of Robert F. Kennedy and the nephew of President John F. Kennedy.

Biss has been on the Illinois Senate since 2012. Daiber is the Madison County Regional Superintendent of Schools.

In 2004, Hardiman created the Violence Interrupters Initiative, a violence intervention program consisting of experts trained to resolve conflict. Marshall, a 1968 Harvard University graduate, sought the Republican nomination for governor in 1990.

Terry Getz of Dupo will be on the ballot as a write-in candidate for governor with no running mate. Getz is a correctional officer at Southwestern Illinois Correctional Center in East St. Louis…>>>

