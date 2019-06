By Republic-Times on June 3, 2019 at 5:34 pm

The Columbia Fire Department responded about 5:20 p.m. Monday to 747 Hill Castle Road for reports of a camper on fire.

Millstadt and Waterloo fire departments were also called to provide their tanker trucks, but were later told they were no longer needed because the fire was under control.

The camper was fully involved, as was a nearby shed.