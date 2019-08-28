Burksville tavern burglarized
By Republic-Times
on August 29, 2019 at 11:27 am
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is receiving assistance from an Illinois State Police crime scene unit Thursday morning in investigating a burglary at Crazy Train Saloon & Grill, 5237 Kaskaskia Road, Burksville.
Police confirmed an investigation is underway but provided no other information at this time.
Republic-Times
