Burglary at Columbia Taco Bell

The Columbia Police Department received assistance from an Illinois State Police crime scene unit in investigating a burglary that was reported early Tuesday morning at Taco Bell, located at 200 Columbia Centre.

Police were called to Taco Bell shortly before 6 a.m., but it is believed the crime may have occurred sometime overnight. The restaurant was closed late Tuesday morning as police were seen processing the scene for evidence.

When officers arrived, they observed an open safe in the parking lot with an undetermined amount of cash missing.

“The Columbia Police Department is actively investigating the case, conducting interviews and viewing surveillance footage,” Columbia Deputy Police Chief Jason Donjon said. “If the public saw anything suspicious around Taco Bell Tuesday morning between 2 and 6 a.m., please contact us at 281-5151.”

Taco Bell re-opened for business around noon on Tuesday.



