Burglary at Columbia laundromat

Columbia police are investigating a burglary that occurred early Thursday morning at a local laundromat.

A suspect wearing a welding mask entered Big Al’s Dirty Laundry, 125 W. Locust Street, about 1:30 a.m., video surveillance from the business shows.

The burglar broke the lock off a change machine inside the business and stole an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

There were no obvious signs of force entry to the business, police said.

An Illinois State Police crime scene unit is assisting Columbia police with this investigation.

Anyone who may have observed suspicious activity in the vicinity of the crime is asked to call the Columbia Police Department at 618-281-5151.