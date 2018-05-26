Bulldogs topple Knights for sectional crown

It’s been a season of firsts for the Waterloo High School girls soccer program.

The Bulldogs (18-2-3) won their first sectional championship Friday night in O’Fallon with a wild win in penalty kicks over Mississippi Valley Conference co-champion Triad. After not having beaten the Knights previously in program history, Waterloo won its second straight over their nemesis in 2018. Both wins came via penalty kicks after scoreless regulation and overtime periods, with the game-winner each time off the left foot of Ali Scace.

Scace won it in the sixth round of PKs on May 8; she won it in the seventh round Friday night.

Friday’s victory sends the defending state champion home and advances the Bulldogs to the Class 2A Rochester Super-Sectional, where they will take on Normal Community West at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Waterloo senior goalkeeper Bailey Bosler was sensational in net, turning away several Triad shots throughout the game.

Perhaps Triad’s best opportunity to score came late in the first half when a shot got past Bosler but Waterloo defender Emma Novack kicked the ball away at the goal line.

Waterloo has won eight games in a row and 15 of its last 16 contests.