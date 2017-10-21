Bulldogs end with win; Eagles fall again

The Waterloo football team finished its season on a high note. Meanwhile, Columbia limps into the postseason with a second straight defeat.
The Bulldogs ran over the visiting Knights from Mater Dei on senior night, rolling to a 63-21 victory. Junior running back Dalton Viglasky rushed for more than 200 yards and scored five total touchdowns on the night. Viglasky scored on runs of six, 27, 36, and 63, and caught a 29-yard TD pass from junior quarterback Graham Baker for good measure.
Waterloo led 42-21 at halftime and outscored the Knights 21-0 in the second half.
Senior running back Jake O’Daniell put an exclamation point on his high school football career with a 100-yard rushing night and two TDs. Arren Wayland added a 46-yard TD run in the fourth quarter for the Bulldogs, who finished their season at 4-5.
Baker threw two TD passes on the night.
Columbia probably has enough playoff points to qualify for the postseason anyway, but a win Friday at Jerseyville would have left no doubt.
Unfortunately, the Eagles dropped a 31-13 contest to the Panthers, leaving their postseason plans in limbo.
Columbia trailed 14-0 after one quarter and 17-7 at halftime. Eagles quarterback Nic Horner scored on a 20-yard run at 3:55 of the second quarter to keep things close in the first half.
Jerseyville piled on the points in the second half, however, sending the Eagles to defeat.
Columbia senior running back Colton Byrd carried the ball a school record 36 times on the night for 143 yards and a fourth quarter score, extending his school career TD record to 43.
Columbia finishes the regular season at 5-4.
In other local football action, Red Bud (6-3) clinched a playoff berth with a 55-13 win against Sparta and Dupo (0-9) ended its season with a 36-6 loss at home to Madison.