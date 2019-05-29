Bulldogs clip Eagles for regional crown

The Waterloo baseball team poses with its regional championship plaque after defeating Columbia on Saturday. For more photos from the game, click here.

The Waterloo High School baseball team edged Monroe County rival Columbia, 3-1, for the Class 3A Columbia Regional championship at Eagleview Elementary on Saturday.

Waterloo ace righthander Drake Downing surrendered just one hit and walked two in an impressive complete game effort against Eagles ace Shane Wilhelm.

Downing struck out five and walked two in the one-hit gem, lowering his season ERA to 1.92 and improving his season record to 6-3. He now has 80 strikeouts in 58.3 innings pitched this season.

“Drake pitched an incredible game,” Waterloo head coach Mark Vogel said, adding that Downing’s slider kept Columbia’s hitters off balance…

