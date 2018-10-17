Budnick expansion ready to begin

Construction plans for Budnick Converting’s business expansion in Columbia were announced this week.

Budnick Converting, located at 200 Weinel Boulevard, specializes in converting adhesive coated tapes, foams, films, foils, and other specialty materials for hundreds of clients, including the transportation, appliance, consumer electronics, moving and storage, medical, and distribution sectors.

As reported in August, the city approved plans to double the size of Budnick’s headquarters and add jobs by building a 100,000 square foot facility adjacent to its current home.

The six-acre site is located in the Admiral Parkway TIF District and will allow for future expansion of another 77,000 square feet of construction.

Kadean Construction of St. Louis was awarded an $8 million design-build contract for the project. Construction is scheduled to begin in mid-October and be completed in June 2019…>>>

Read the rest of the story in the October 17, 2018, issue of the Republic-Times.

If you don’t already receive the Republic-Times newspaper in your mailbox, click here or call 939-3814 to subscribe.

Or consider joining a growing number of readers who receive their news electronically. To view a free demo of the online R-T, click here.

Subscribe to the full-color online edition of the Republic-Times, which is delivered to your inbox every Wednesday by lunchtime and can be accessed anywhere, from any electronic device, for just $25 a year, by clicking here or calling 939-3814.