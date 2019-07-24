Bud Light Brigade: Making music since 1985

Pictured, the Bud Light Brigade marches in this year’s Porta Westfalica Festival parade.

A few weeks before the 1985 Valmeyer Mid-Summer Celebration, the village was having a familiar problem: finding a band to perform in the parade.

It was always a challenge, with local bands already being booked and school bands being disbanded for the summer.

Then, Dennis Knobloch and Bill Reheis, who worked at the same bank at the time, had an idea.

They called a few friends together who were part of the Waterloo Municipal Band and asked them if they would like to play in the parade as a makeshift group…

