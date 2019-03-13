Brush fire near Fults

Multiple fire departments are battling a large brush fire in the area of Brandt and Sutterville roads in rural Fults. The fire is believed to have been caused by downed wires due to strong winds. The call went out about 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

