Brothers powering farms with solar energy

Two brothers who own farmland in Monroe County are taking a unique approach to powering their business.

StraightUp Solar of St. Louis installed new solar panels at the farms of Brad and Brian Edler at the beginning of the month. According to Brad, the move seems less common in the agriculture industry.

“This was kind of interesting to the guys at the solar place. They haven’t dealt with a lot of farms,” he said.

However, Brad knew he would be making the right move after crunching the numbers.

“I was curious because you see all of the wind activity, but that didn’t pencil out the way I wanted it to,” he said. “But in the last eight months or so, I had heard about the numbers on the federal tax credit on solar.

“And I thought, ‘Let’s see how that comes out.’ So I ran the numbers and it came out pretty good.”

Brad and Brian own about 910 acres between their Valmeyer and Fults properties. While Brad works full-time in St. Louis, Brian takes care of the farming and harvests corn, soybeans and wheat.

“My brother is very frugal and he had it penciled out that it would work better, and I’m a businessman so if it works for him, it works for me,” Brian said…>>>

Read the rest of this story in the November 15 issue of the Republic-Times.

If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.