Brando is small-town kid at heart

Whether they know it or not, people who tune in to 106.5 FM The Arch from 5-9 a.m. during the week can hear a local resident on the airwaves.

Brandon “Brando” Luttman is co-host of The Arch’s “Spencer’s Neighborhood” morning show.

Luttman, who grew up in Red Bud and now lives in Waterloo, has been at the station for 11 years.

Highlights of his tenure have included hosting an afternoon show and two morning shows.

He has been on “Spencer’s Neighborhood” since it began three years ago.

“It seems to be working pretty well,” Luttman said of the show. “People enjoy it. I think when a show is successful you know it in the room before you see it in the ratings.”

Luttman also served as emcee of this year’s Monroe County Fair Queen pageant.

The road to get to where he is now, on a major station in a market where as many as 700,000 people can hear him, has been a long one.

Luttman got his first taste of broadcasting in his hometown.

When he attended Red Bud High School, Luttman served as a manager on the basketball team. As part of that role, he recorded the games so the coaches could watch the footage…>>>

