Brad Dillenberger | Athlete of the Week

He currently ranks seventh in the Mon-Clair League with a .439 average this summer. The all-star went 2-for-4 in Sunday’s doubleheader sweep of the St. Louis Printers, including a three-run triple.

Andrea F.D. Saathoff Andrea is a graduate of Gibault High School and the University of Missouri School of Journalism, the University of Missouri Harry S Truman School of Public Affairs and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville College of Education. She lives in Columbia with her husband and their twin toddler sons. When she isn't cheering on St. Louis Cardinals baseball or riding the emotional roller coaster of Mizzou Tigers football, she enjoys attending and participating in the many family events the county has to offer. email: andrea@republictimes.net