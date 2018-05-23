Boys tracksters qualify for state

The Waterloo and Columbia boys high school track teams qualified athletes for the state meet taking place this weekend in Charleston by virtue of strong performances at the Class 2A Salem Sectional on Thursday.

Those qualifying for state from Waterloo were Jackson McAlister, Jackson Ivers, Cayden Kirkham, the 4×800 relay team (Kirkham, McAlister, Adam Robson and Eli Ward), and wheelchair racer Donovan McBride.

McAlister won the 400 meter run at Salem; Ivers placed second in the discus; Kirkham placed fifth in the 800 meter run; the 4×800 team placed second; McBride qualified in the 100, 200, 400 and 800 meter races.

