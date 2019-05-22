 Boys track stars make state - Republic-Times | News

Boys track stars make state

By on May 22, 2019 at 1:23 pm
  • Eli Ward
  • Ronnie Hunsaker



  • Jackson McAlister
  • Bryce Chadduck

The Republic-Times coverage area will be represented by several athletes from Columbia, Waterloo and Dupo at the IHSA state boys track meet in Charleston this weekend. 

At the Class 2A Herrin Sectional last Wednesday, Columbia’s Ronnie Hunsaker and the 4×100 relay team qualified for state, as did Waterloo runners Jackson McAlister and Eli Ward and Waterloo wheelchair racer Donovan McBride.

Columbia’s 4×100 relay team of Brandon Hall, Donavan Bieber, Austin Luebbers and Hunsaker placed second to East St. Louis with a time of 43.46 seconds. 

Hunsaker also qualified for state by placing second in the long jump and fifth in the triple jump…

Corey Saathoff

Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.