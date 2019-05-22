Boys track stars make state

Eli Ward

Ronnie Hunsaker







Jackson McAlister

Bryce Chadduck

The Republic-Times coverage area will be represented by several athletes from Columbia, Waterloo and Dupo at the IHSA state boys track meet in Charleston this weekend.

At the Class 2A Herrin Sectional last Wednesday, Columbia’s Ronnie Hunsaker and the 4×100 relay team qualified for state, as did Waterloo runners Jackson McAlister and Eli Ward and Waterloo wheelchair racer Donovan McBride.

Columbia’s 4×100 relay team of Brandon Hall, Donavan Bieber, Austin Luebbers and Hunsaker placed second to East St. Louis with a time of 43.46 seconds.

Hunsaker also qualified for state by placing second in the long jump and fifth in the triple jump…

