Boy scouts experience winter break in the Rockies

While friends and family enjoyed hot chocolate, candy canes and the warmth of a fireplace during Christmas break, 10 scouts and six adults braved the harsh Rocky Mountain winter.

Members of Boy Scout Troop 323 in Waterloo traveled to Philmont Scout Ranch in Cimarron, N.M., from Dec. 26 through Jan. 2. In total, the group spent 24 hours traveling to and from the ranch via train, giving them seven days of hiking and camping.

“It was nice, because you could get up and move around, play games, take a nap,” troop leader John Durrer said of the train ride.

That served as about the only relaxing part of the trip, as the group would adjust to the physical complications that go along with high altitudes, among other challenges. Andrew Durrer, 18, another adult on the trip, said they camped at the base of Baldy Mountain at an 8,000-foot elevation.

“Altitude sickness is very common when you’re changing elevations by like 2,000 feet, especially on the first day,” he said. “Everyone was like ‘whew.’”

“We would try to run like 30 feet and were out of breath,” Joel Roth agreed.

Fortunately, the scouts said Seth Berenz was the only one to display physical signs of being sick and was able to recover from that without much trouble…>>>

