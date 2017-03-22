Bootsie’s set to break ground in Waterloo

Plans for a new family style restaurant with a bakery and general store to be built off Route 3 at the northern end of Waterloo received a go-ahead from the Waterloo City Council on Monday night.

Aldermen signed an Environmental Protection Agency permit application and approved an exterior building materials request for the 7,200-square-foot development to be known as Bootsie’s during Monday’s council meeting.

“We’re really excited to get started,” Bootsie’s investor David Spalding told the Republic-Times.

David and his wife, Penny Spalding, of Waterloo, are investors in the project along with Jerry Sickmeier of Waterloo, James and Rita Smugala of St. Louis County, and Bradley Schaefer of Imperial, Mo.

The Smugalas own multiple Smugala’s Pizza Pub locations in Missouri.

The 60-foot-by-120-foot building will be constructed on the concrete slab at 1365 State Route 3 in Waterloo that used to serve as an automobile lot for George Weber Chevrolet, which closed in late 2013. Quality Collision purchased the dealership building in 2014 and still operates out of there…>>>

Read the rest of this story and view more photos in the March 22 issue of the Republic-Times. If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.