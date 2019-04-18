Boil order lifted

A boil order issued for all Fountain Water District customers south of Route 156 in Monroe County was lifted Thursday afternoon.

The order came after a major water main break was reported Tuesday morning.

The Fountain Water District said it was made aware of a water main break at 7:40 a.m. Tuesday. Workers were dispatched and located the break on KK Road going into a creek.

“This is a major break and will take some time to repair,” Fountain Water District spokesperson Wendy Hill said at the time.

The boil order was lifted a day earlier than Hill originally estimated.

“We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your support during this time,” Hill said.