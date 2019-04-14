Boil order issued following water main break

A boil order has been issued for all Fountain Water District customers south of Route 156 in Monroe County following a major water main break reported Tuesday morning.

The Fountain Water District said it was made aware of a water main break at 7:40 a.m. Workers were dispatched and located the break on KK Road going into a creek.

“This is a major break and will take some time to repair,” Fountain Water District spokesperson Wendy Hill said.

Residents should be seeing water pressure restored soon, she said, but all customers south of Route 156 will be under a boil water order until further notice.

“We hope to lift the boil order on Friday and will notify residents when it is lifted,” Hill said. “We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your support during this time.”