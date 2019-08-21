Boil order for portion of Waterloo

Pictured is the scene of Wednesday’s water main break in Waterloo.

A water main break Wednesday has resulted in a boil order issued for residents of the Stonefield and Vandebrook subdivisions in Waterloo until further notice.

Waterloo city officials posted on Facebook that water customers in the affected area should bring their water to a rolling boil for five minutes before using water for drinking or cooking. Water is OK for bathing, washing and other common uses.

“If you have a health care need that requires purified or filtered water, you should reach out to your healthcare provider with any questions,” the city posted.