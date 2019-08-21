 Boil order for portion of Waterloo - Republic-Times | News

Boil order for portion of Waterloo

By on August 21, 2019 at 9:35 am
Pictured is the scene of Wednesday’s water main break in Waterloo.

A water main break Wednesday has resulted in a boil order issued for residents of the Stonefield and Vandebrook subdivisions in Waterloo until further notice.

Waterloo city officials posted on Facebook that water customers in the affected area should bring their water to a rolling boil for five minutes before using water for drinking or cooking. Water is OK for bathing, washing and other common uses.

“If you have a health care need that requires purified or filtered water, you should reach out to your healthcare provider with any questions,” the city posted.

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.