Blanche F. Rehling | Obituary

Blanche Stratmann Rehling, 97, of Columbia, died Jan. 30, 2018, at Reflections of Garden Place, Columbia.

She was born Jan. 8, 1921, in Glennonville, Mo., daughter of the late Edgar and Mary Stratmann.

Blanche married Edward Rehling Aug. 22, 1946, at St. Michael Catholic Church, Paderborn; they lived in Millstadt and enjoyed 56 years of marriage until his death Aug. 2, 2002.

Blanche’s parents moved to rural Millstadt on Jan. 8, 1921, and farmed a vegetable truck garden, selling their produce at Soulard Farmers Market in St. Louis.

Blanche worked at First National Bank of Millstadt for 24 years as assistant cashier and secretary to the president.

She was a pianist and organist for St. James Catholic Church for more than 20 years, and she was a member of St. James Perpetual Help Sodality.

She sewed more than 500 quilt tops and helped quilt them with other St. James quilters, helping to support St. James Catholic School. She also quilted at Concordia United Church of Christ and at Zion Evangelical Church at Millstadt.

She was a member and past president of the Millstadt Civic Club.

Blanche loved sewing for her family and started designing her own clothing in her 70s. She enjoyed rug making, flower arranging, bread making and cake decorating. She was an avid reader, especially of non-fiction. She was also known for her homemade chocolate covered cherries and the jokes she told at quilting.

Blanche was a kind and generous person who loved spending time with family and friends. Her smile could light up a room. We will cherish our memories of her in our hearts.

“A mom’s hug lasts long after she lets go.”

—Author unknown

She is survived by daughters Clara (Jon) Edd, and Ellen Becker (Randy) Law; son John (Pam) Rehling; grandchildren, Jon (Lisa) Edd II, Eric (Samatha) Edd, Samantha Edd (Chris) Cummiskey, Andrew (Gurya) Edd, Jean Becker (Aaron) Ringer, Max (Amanda) Rehling, and Gwen Rehling; great-grandchildren Zoe, Isaac, Moses, Peter, Allison, William, Hunter, and Vivienne; great-granddaughters Ringer and Cummiskey, both arriving soon; and dear sister Ruth Berkel.

Blanche was preceded in death by her parents, husband, her brother Wilfred Stratmann, a brother and sister in infancy, and beloved grandsons Benjamin Becker and Michael Lee Becker II.

Special thanks to the staff of Garden Place Senior Living in Millstadt and Reflections of Garden Place in Columbia for the loving care you have given Blanche in such abundance.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Jan. 5, at Creason Funeral Home, Millstadt,

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 6, at St. James Church, Millstadt.

Interment will follow at St. James Catholic Cemetery, Millstadt.

Memorials may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Southern Illinois (3515 North Belt West, Belleville, IL 62298) or SAVE (3301 Save Road, Belleville, IL 62221).