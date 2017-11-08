Biffar makes most of state run

While she plans to shine on the soccer field for the Hawks in the spring, Gibault freshman Brooke Biffar has already made a name for herself in cross country circles.

Biffar placed 36th overall at the IHSA Class 1A state cross country meet Saturday in Peoria with a time of 18:37. She was the top female finisher from the metro-east in Class 1A.

She qualified for state by virtue of a fifth place finish at the Benton sectional.

Gibault cross country coach Russ Hart, who is also the school principal, described Biffar’s season as “remarkable for many reasons.”

“Maybe the thing that stands out the most is that she started the year an untrained runner,” Hart said. “Her select soccer coach recommended that she try cross country.”

Hart said Biffar is a quiet, humble person with a fiercely competitive streak.

“Our second New Athens meet, the boys and girls ran at the same time and she ran at a whole new level,” Hart said. “She had fun, but I think she was also trying to make a point.”

Biffar had to juggle soccer and cross country commitments in addition to her normal homework load.

“It was common for Brooke to follow (cross country) practices and meets with soccer games in St. Louis.” Hart said. “I think she had two games after our sectional meet. How she balances all that and a heavy homework load is beyond me…>>>

