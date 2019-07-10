Belt legacy felt among local Democrats

Although she has not served as an officer in more than two years, the work Jeannine Belt did during her time on the Monroe County Democratic Central Committee is still being felt.

“She is a very strong person, very knowledgeable, capable, smart and just a good person to have involved in anything,” said Jon Lewis, who met Belt over 20 years ago while serving in the Monroe County Democratic party.

Belt joined the Monroe County Democrats over 20 years ago.

She was encouraged to do so by Bill Thurston, who was President of the Southwestern Illinois Central Labor Council. Thurston hoped Belt could strengthen ties between labor and Monroe County Democrats.

He thought she could do that because Belt joined the Sheet Metal Workers Union when she was 19. At 25, she joined the United Food and Commercial Workers’ International Chemical Workers Union Council.

The Columbia woman also worked as a bargainer for the union representing Monsanto workers for more than 30 years.

“She had the same characteristics there as she did as a Democratic precinct committeemen and Democratic party officer,” said Lewis, a Columbia resident. “She was resolute in her support. She is just a remarkable person.”

For her efforts, Belt received several accolades, including being named one of the top 20 women in union organizing by the Berger-Marx Foundation.

While she did all that, Belt also got involved with the local Democratic party.

She served for more than 20 years in various leadership roles including treasurer, vice chairman and chairperson.

