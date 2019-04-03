Baseball teams start strong

The early results are promising for local high school baseball squads in the spring campaign.
Waterloo is off to a 5-1 start thanks largely in part to an offense that is averaging 9.4 runs per game. On Monday, the Bulldogs defeated Freeburg 11-6. The Bulldogs play at Valmeyer on Wednesday, against Cahokia and Gibault at SPPS Field on Saturday and battle Mississippi Valley Conference foe Mascoutah on the road Monday.
Gibault (9-1) dropped its first game of the season Monday at Marquette, falling 3-1. Mark Branz went 3-for-3 with a double and Tim Reinholz struck out seven and allowed just one earned run over four innings. The Hawks won 12-8 at Father McGivney on Tuesday. Gibault battles cross-county rival Columbia at GCS Ballpark in Sauget this Friday night.
Columbia (9-2) won 11-1 at Carlyle on Tuesday. The Eagles lost Friday at Edwardsville, 8-4. AJ Mueller went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Jonah James added three hits for the Eagles. Following Friday’s game at GCS, the Eagles play at Red Bud on Monday.
Valmeyer (7-5) won 17-0 over Lebanon on Tuesday and won 10-2 at Dupo on Thursday. Following Wednesday’s home game against Waterloo, Valmeyer hosts Marissa on Thursday and Althoff and Valle Catholic on Saturday.
Dupo (2-6) lost 11-2 to New Athens on Tuesday. The Tigers play at Chester on Wednesday and host Red Bud on Thursday.
