Baseball teams start strong

Waterloo’s Brad Hausmann pitches earlier this season against New Athens. (Corey Saathoff photo)

The early results are promising for local high school baseball squads in the spring campaign.

Waterloo is off to a 5-1 start thanks largely in part to an offense that is averaging 9.4 runs per game. On Monday, the Bulldogs defeated Freeburg 11-6. The Bulldogs play at Valmeyer on Wednesday, against Cahokia and Gibault at SPPS Field on Saturday and battle Mississippi Valley Conference foe Mascoutah on the road Monday.

Gibault (9-1) dropped its first game of the season Monday at Marquette, falling 3-1. Mark Branz went 3-for-3 with a double and Tim Reinholz struck out seven and allowed just one earned run over four innings. The Hawks won 12-8 at Father McGivney on Tuesday. Gibault battles cross-county rival Columbia at GCS Ballpark in Sauget this Friday night.

Columbia (9-2) won 11-1 at Carlyle on Tuesday. The Eagles lost Friday at Edwardsville, 8-4. AJ Mueller went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Jonah James added three hits for the Eagles. Following Friday’s game at GCS, the Eagles play at Red Bud on Monday.

Valmeyer (7-5) won 17-0 over Lebanon on Tuesday and won 10-2 at Dupo on Thursday. Following Wednesday’s home game against Waterloo, Valmeyer hosts Marissa on Thursday and Althoff and Valle Catholic on Saturday.

Dupo (2-6) lost 11-2 to New Athens on Tuesday. The Tigers play at Chester on Wednesday and host Red Bud on Thursday.

Read a full baseball recap in the April 3 newspaper. To subscribe, click here.