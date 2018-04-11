 Baseball action back in full swing - Republic-Times | News

Baseball action back in full swing

By on April 11, 2018 at 2:12 pm

Waterloo’s Tyson Roedl takes a swing during last Wednesday’s 3-2 win in extra innings over Valmeyer. (John Spytek photo)

With the fields finally dry for baseball last week, a few local teams added to their season win totals.

Last Wednesday, Valmeyer played at Waterloo in a cross-county showdown. In a well-played game by both sides, the Bulldogs scratched across a run in the eighth inning to down the Pirates, 3-2.

Ty Kueper and Danny Tharp collected three hits apiece for Waterloo, with Tharp also driving in two runs. Lucas Goodsell added two hits.

Tyler Kempfer went 2-for-4 with a double for Valmeyer. Cole Juelfs, Philip Reinhardt and Andrew Whipple also had two hits each.

Valmeyer bounced back from that loss to punish Marissa on Thursday, 11-1. Kempfer went 4-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs to lead the Pirates. Reinhardt added two hits and two runs to go along with five strikeouts on the mound in four shutout innings.

On Friday, Valmeyer blasted Lebanon, 20-0. Reinhardt went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Drew Maus went 1-for-2 with four RBIs; Evan Thien went 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

Valmeyer and Waterloo each posted impressive wins Saturday on a sunny but bitterly cold day for baseball.

The Pirates swept a doubleheader at Althoff to improve to 10-2 on the season. Valmeyer won game one 9-5, as Kempfer continued his hot hitting by going 4-for-4 with two RBIs. 

“He must like the cold,” Valmeyer head coach Greg Reinhardt said of his senior catcher, who currently leads the team in hitting at .465.

Jake Krekel and Philip Reinhardt added two hits apiece…>>> 

