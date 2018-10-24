Bank robbery attempt foiled

Police on Monday charged a Belleville man in connection with the attempted robbery of a Waterloo bank that took place early last Wednesday evening.

Benjamin A. Ducey, 28, of Belleville, is charged with intimidation/physical harm, which is a Class 3 felony.

Ducey is currently being held by the St. Charles (Mo.) Police Department on unrelated offenses.

“For all those who contacted the Waterloo Police Department with information about Ducey, we appreciate the assistance and support,” the police department stated in a news release.

Ducey allegedly left a backpack on the vehicle of First National Bank of Waterloo employee Glen Lutz in the bank’s 744 N. Market St. parking lot. A note instructed Lutz to put money into the backpack. In doing so, Ducey knowingly communicated to Lutz a threat by note to inflict physical harm, court information alleges…>>>

