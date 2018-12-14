Suspect arrested following Millstadt robbery

One suspect is in custody following a Friday morning robbery at Breadeaux Pizza, 105 S. Jefferson Street, Millstadt.

At 11:14 a.m., police a man wearing a mask entered Breadeaux and demanded money from a courier maintaining the restaurant’s video gaming machines. Police were on the scene in fewer than two minutes of the initial call and the victim was able to describe the suspect, who got away with an undisclosed sum of money, as a man wearing a mask who left in a small, silver four-door car.

Local police agencies, including Columbia, Dupo, Cahokia and St. Clair County, were notified of the incident shortly after 11:20 a.m. The suspect’s vehicle was identified a short time later and following a brief pursuit, he was taken into custody in the 2800 block of Calvin in Cahokia. Police recovered evidence from the robbery at the scene of the arrest.

The suspect is being held pending charges.

Millstadt police are asking anyone who observed anything suspicious in the area of Breadeaux Pizza at the time of the robbery, or who observed a grey Nissan Versa, to call the Millstadt Police Department at 618-476-7250.