Attempted murder charge following fight at Millstadt restaurant

A Millstadt man was charged this weekend with six felonies, including attempted murder, after it is alleged that he struck an elderly man in the head with a shovel and repeatedly hit him during a Thursday night altercation at Reinhardt’s Restaurant in Millstadt.

Charged in the case is Wesley H. Reinhardt, 45, of Millstadt, with attempted murder and five counts of aggravated battery. He remains at the St. Clair County Jail in Belleville on $750,000 bond.

“At this time, we are unable to disclose the relationship between the defendant and the victim other than to say this was not a domestic situation,” the Millstadt Police Department stated in a Sunday morning news release.

Police said the victim has since been released from the hospital and the investigation into this case is ongoing.

Shortly after 9:40 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a 911 call at the restaurant, located at 201 W. Madison Street in Millstadt, for a fight in progress. Millstadt EMS also responded after it was advised that an elderly male victim was found injured outside of the restaurant. A St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department deputy also provided assistance at the scene.

The aggravated battery charges allege that in addition to striking the man in the head with a shovel and hitting him multiple times, Reinhardt “wrapped his arm around the victim’s neck and applied pressure,” police said.

On July 13, Reinhardt was arrested following a disturbance in the alley behind the 200 block of W. Washington Street in Millstadt. Reinhardt, who was armed with a baseball bat in that incident, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of disorderly conduct.